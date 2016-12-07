Fife man assumed missing in Glasgow

Police Scotland are appealing for information to help trace a West Wemyss man reported missing in Glasgow city centre.

Samuel Bonner from Church Street was last seen exiting a taxi in Sauchiehall Street, close to the O2 venue, at around 2am on Monday (December 5).

Since then, the 38-year-old has failed to return home and concern is now growing for his wellbeing.

Anyone who knows Samuel’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall with a stocky build, short brown hair, brown eyes and unshaven complexion and facial hair under his bottom.

It is believed he is wearing dark trousers, a black and green cardigan, brown gilet, indigo-coloured jeans and brown shoes or boots.

Samuel speaks with a west of Scotland accent, has a tattoo of a bull with the words ‘life is good’ on his upper right arm and had an overnight bag in his possession.

Sergeant Paul Gillespie from Levenmouth Police Station said: “Samuel is orignally from Glasgow and has a number of family and friends in the area who he may look to make contact with and so we are liaising with them as part of our efforts to trace them.

“If, however, anyone else believes they have seen Samuel since the early hours of Monday morning or has information that can assist with our inquiries then please contact us immediately.

“I would also ask that Samuel get in touch with us, or his family or friends to let us know he is safe.”