Fife man banned from driving for life

A Kirkcaldy man with “the most appalling record” of motoring offences has been jailed for three-and-a-half years and banned from driving for life.

Brian Kelly picked up his first ban aged just 16, has never held a full licence and has 28 convictions for driving while disqualified.

His latest offences involved two car chases with police cars within a week, one of which saw him speed past a primary school as children played outside.

Kelly (34), of Glamis Road, admitted a string of charges when he appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

On March 25 in Park Road, Kirkcaldy, he drove while disqualified.

On the same day he drove dangerously in Park Road, Lawson Street, Viewforth Street, Rosabelle Street, Aitken Street, Loughborough Road, Junction Road, Smeaton Road, Denburn Road, Chestnut Avenue, Whyteman’s Brae, Dunnikier Way, Overton Road, Earn Road and other roads in Kirkcaldy, drove at excessive speed, without headlights at night, failed to stop when pursued by a police vehicle, failed to stop at a red light, caused his car to cross on to the opposite carriageway, narrowly avoiding an oncoming vehicle and drove on to a children’s playing field.

He also drove without insurance, without a MOT for the car and failed to stop for a uniformed police officer.

On March 30 he drove while disqualified in Blairmore Road, Kirkcaldy.

He also drove dangerously in Glamis Road, Blairmore Road, Tummel Drive and other roads in Kirkcaldy, failed to stop when required to do so by a police car, drove at grossly excessive speeds when passing Torbain Primary School, attempted to overtake a vehicle when it was unsafe to do so, causing his car to cross on to the opposing carriageway, narrowly avoiding a collision with a public service bus and caused his car to collide with a kerb.

He also admitted driving without insurance, with no MOT for the car and failing to stop for a uniformed police officer.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner said: “At 12.30am on 25th March, police on mobile patrol saw the accused’s vehicle travelling at speed in Lawson Street. The officers activated their blue lights and siren and attempted to stop him.

“He failed to stop, turned his vehicle’s lights off and turned into Park Road.”

Kelly drove at speeds in excess of 60mph in a 20mph limit and went through a red light at Junction Road.

He went through another red light as he drove to Dunnikier Way when he was travelling at over 90mph in a 40mph limit.

He drove into Earn Road then into a children’s play area where the police lost sight of him.

At 2.15pm on March 30, a police patrol car saw Kelly driving at speed in Glamis Road and the officers were aware he had been involved in the previous incident.

They pursued him but again he failed to stop, passing Torbain school at over 60mph in a 20mph limit while children were playing outside at the time.

He just avoided a head-on collision with a service bus before he hit a kerb and burst one of his tyres. He was arrested by the police, who discovered he was disqualified from driving until 2031. His vehicle was seized.

David Cranston, defence solicitor, said his client lived with his partner and their two children.

“He says he has had a lifelong obsession with cars. He loves cars and loves driving cars,” added the solicitor.

He had raced at Cowdenbeath stock car track from the age of 12 and continued for a number of years.

He started driving on public roads when he was still too young to legally do so and was disqualified when aged 16.

“He has been banned since 16 and has never had a licence since,” said Mr Cranston.

Kelly had eight previous convictions for dangerous driving and 28 offences of driving while disqualified.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said, “I have been trying to recollect if I’ve seen a worse driving record than yours and I’ve failed.

“This is the most appalling record. You’ve never lawfully got behind the wheel of a vehicle on the road.”

Sheriff MacNair jailed Kelly for 42 months and banned him from driving for life.