Fife man charged after police raid £10.5k cannabis cultivation

A man has been arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after police in Levenmouth recovered a cannabis cultivation in Buckhaven.

As part of the ongoing Action Plan Dylan, police Scotland’s ongoing commitment to tackling drug offences in the area, officers carried out a raid on premises in Diadem Place on Tuesday, 30.

Cannabis plants worth £10,500 were seized and a 35-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Craig Fyall of Levenmouth Police Station said: “The public do not want drugs or drug dealers in their communities and we have a dedicated action plan to tackle drug offences and bring offenders to justice.

“We will continue to act on information and provide confidence to the public that we are focused on their concerns.

And Sergeant Fyall highlighted the safety concerns relating to cannabis cultivation.

“The equipment used is often basic and generates a lot of heat through poor electrical installation,” he said.

“This can result in a serious fire risk. It is important that we address this aspect from a criminal and also a public safety perspective.

Police have also urged the public to report any ongoing drug crime in their area by contacting police Scotland via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.