Fife man convicted of 33-year catalogue of sexual abuse against young girls

A Fife man has been convicted of a catalogue of sexual abuse against four girls – one as young as six – over more than 30 years.

Colin Christie (51) began offending in 1977 when he was still at school and continued into his adulthood, with the last offences carried out in 2000.

Christie, of Ashfield Gardens, Kelty, was today (Friday) convicted of eight charges at the High Court in Dunfermline after a five-day trial.

Judge Lady Carmichael called for reports and Christie will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on June 1.

He walked from court after bail was continued.

The crimes were carried out at addresses in Leven, Kennoway and Coaltown of Wemyss.

The victims were in court to hear the verdicts.

Christie was cleared of an offence of raping one of his victims and carrying out another sex act on another.

During police interviews shown in court, Christie, a logistics manager with a company in Rosyth, admitted sexually abusing three of his victims.

The jury found him guilty of a string of offences.

On various occasions between August 16, 1977, and February 17, 1982, at an address in Leven, he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour to a girl, who was aged seven when the abuse began.

On various occasions between February 18, 1982, and February 17, 1986, at an address in Leven he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices to the same girl.

On an occasion between March 2, 1985, and February 17, 1986, at an address in Kennoway he indecently assaulted the same girl by lying on top of her when she was sleeping, holding her arm and lifting up her nightdress.

On various occasions between November 3, 1977, and November 2, 1983, at an address in Leven he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against a second girl, who was six when this abuse began.

On various occasions between November 3, 1983, and November 2, 1987, in Leven and Kennoway, he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against the same girl.

On various occasions between August 16, 1977, and January 1, 1980, at Leven he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a third girl, who was nine when the abuse began.

On various occasions between January 2, 1980, and January 1, 1981, at Leven he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against the same girl.

On various occasions between March 2, 1997, and March 1, 2000, at an address in Coaltown of Wemyss he used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against a fourth girl who was aged 12 when the abuse began.