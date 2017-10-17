Fife man guilty of physical and sexual assaults on women

A Fife man responsible for a pattern of domestic abuse, which included a series of physical and sexual assaults on women, has been convicted.

Michael Gray, of Lochgelly, was found guilty of 18 offences at the High Court in Livingston yesterday (Monday).

The offences took place in the Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath areas between 1987 and 2012.

Following reports received about Gray, Police Scotland’s domestic abuse task force conducted a robust investigation into the 50-year-old, identifying a number of victims who made reports including rape, indecent assault, attempted rape, serious assault and attempted murder.

Over an eight month period of inquiries, a significant case was built up against Gray resulting in his conviction.

Detective Chief Inspector Debra Forrester, from the DATF, said: “Michael Gray is a dangerous and predatory man who committed a campaign of violent and sexual crime against women who trusted him over a period of 25 years.

“The courage of the victims who spoke out against him should be commended and I hope it encourages others who are suffering domestic abuse to have confidence that they will be taken seriously, by both the police and our partners, if they come forward.

“This conviction shows that perpetrators of domestic abuse will be targeted and face consequences, irrespective of when their crimes were committed.”