Fife man had indecent images of children on computers

A Fife man has admitted having over 1400 indecent images of children on his computers.

Shaun Donley (42), of Lochtybank Cottages, Thornton, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between March 8, 2013 and November 28, 2016 at his home and elsewhere he was in possession of indecent images of children.

He also admitted that on March 9, 2013 he distributed or showed an indecent photograph of a child.

Depute fiscal Sarah Lumsden said police had received intelligence about indecent images being accessed and had obtained a warrant to search Donley’s home.

When the officers told him why they were there, Donley replied, “Yes I have done occassionally”.

Donley later said nothing about the offences when interviewed by police.

Two laptops were found to have over 1400 indecent images and videos.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports.

Defence solicitor Branislav Sudjic said: “The accused said nothing at interview and at this stage he has no comment to make except his guilt.”

Donley will return to court for sentencing on October 11 and has been placed on the sex offenders register.