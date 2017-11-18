Fife man jailed for stalking woman on Facebook

A Kirkcaldy man has been jailed for stalking a woman online.

Stewart McInroy (26) previously featured in a TV documentary saying he was “addicted to trolling’’, and had also spent ten months in jail for trolling the family of missing Glenrothes man, Allan Bryant.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, he was jailed for nine months after he admitted trolling a woman on Facebook the day after he was released from prison for sending her online rape threats.

McInroy, of Cook Street, Dysart, was released from prison on July 3 after serving an eight-month sentence for making threats to a woman involved in an online paedophile hunter group.

The day after his release he again found her on Facebook and began bombarding her with threats.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told Dundee Sheriff Court that the woman received a Facebook “wave” from the accused.

She had previously been threatened by McInroy which had resulted in him serving an eight-month prison sentence, and that he had been released from the previous day.

Miss Irvine added: “The complainer accepted the wave and immediately received a message saying: ‘Grass and LOL.’

“She replied saying ‘What you talking about’ and a message was returned saying: ‘You know LOL.’

“The complainer replied, ‘Sorry I’ve put so many paedos away I lose track, which one are you?’

“The accused then stated: ‘All I’m saying is I’m not sorry for what I done to you, you’re just a grass as per usual.’

Miss Irvine said the messages continued back and forth, with the accused swearing at her, making offensive insults and threatening to disclose her address to paedophiles she had “outed” so they could gain revenge.

She added: “He told her, ‘I’m not stalking you, I’m trolling you,’.

McInroy then sent her a string of messages in other names which she believed to be from the accused.

She then reported the matter to police.

McInroy ,admitted stalking the woman between July and October this year.

He further admitted a charge of wilful fireraising committed on October 17 in Bonnygate Cupar, in which he set fire to bins at the address causing £600 of damage.

Defence solicitor Alan Davie said McInroy had had a difficult upbringing and had been physically abused by his step-father, stating he was suffering from post traumatic stess disorder because of it.

He said the woman he stalked online was a member of an online “vigilante” group whose purpose was to “out” or expose paedophiles and sex offenders.

However he said while he never intended to disclose her details to any paedophiles she had exposed, he accepted it would be frightening for the complainer.

Sheriff John Rafferty jailed McInroy for nine months on the stalking charge and deferred sentence on the fireraising charge until close to his release date for background reports.

He told McInroy: “You have a history of offending since 2007 with not one year when you have stopped, some with multiple offences.

“In this matter, within a day or so of being released from prison for a similar offence, you contact that person and persisted over a period of some weeks, making totally inappropriate and offensive remarks to her, you made it clear that the criminal justice system wouldn’t stop you.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence for you.”