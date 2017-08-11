Fife man jailed for violent struggle with police officers

Have your say

A Leven man has been jailed for causing a disturbance and struggled violently with officers at Dunfermline Police Station.

Appearing in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday was Connor Hood, of Gladstone Street.

The offences took place last year.

Twenty-four-year-old Hood admitted that on October 20 at Dunfermline Police Station he resisted three police constables by repeatedly shouting, swearing and struggling violently.

The charge stated that he lashed out with his arms and legs and uttered threats of violence.

Sheriff Charles MacNair jailed Hood for 80 days.