Fife men jailed for drugs offences

Three men have today been sentenced at Edinburgh High Court for their involvement in the supply of Class B drugs.

In 2015, Stuart Blair (now 41), Lee Dunsire (38) and Steven McLeod (33) began supplying over £150,000 worth of amphetamines throughout Scotland.

Blair, from Kirkcaldy, was found guilty at Glasgow High Court on March 24 and has now been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Dunsire, from Kirkcaldy, pled guilty at Glasgow High Court on March 10 and has been sentenced to 18 months.

McLeod, from Glasgow, pled guilty at Glasgow High Court on March 7 and has been sentenced to 16 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Kenny Gray from the East’s Organised Crime & Counter Terrorism Unit said: “These men played a key role in the distribution of harmful drugs throughout Scotland and have now received custodial sentences.

“This type of criminality will not be tolerated and these sentences should send a clear message to those involved in serious and organised crime that we will actively pursue them, and work closely with our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to stop them benefitting from their criminal activity.

“Tackling drugs crime remains a priority for Police Scotland and we will act on any information we receive to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone with information regarding drug crime should contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.