Fife Police get tough on high value crimes

Police in Fife have launched a tough new initiative to crack down on housebreaking, theft, robbery, bogus callers and all types of acquisitive crime across the Kingdom.

Several arrests have already been made over the past few weeks, including one in connection with housebreakings in St Andrews and the high-value robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel.

Operation Principle is spotlighting any type of crime where the offender acquires property or money by dishonest means.

The communities of Fife told police in a Your View Counts survey that they wanted this type of crime, and housebreaking identified as a policing priority.

As part of Operation Principle, officers and partner agencies are employing resources at their disposal to actively target repeat acquisitive crime offenders across Fife, to protect the public and bring offenders to justice.

Officers pursuing various lines of inquiry over the past few weeks, focusing on a variety of high value crimes, have made the following arrests:

A 41-year-old man was charged on July 28 in connection with two high-value housebreakings and dishonesty in the St Andrews area. Following ongoing work with Police in Tayside this man was arrested in connection with these crimes and a high-value robbery at Gleneagles Hotel.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, August 10 in connection with nine charges, five relating to housebreakings in Glenrothes and St Monans.

A 35-year-old woman was charged in connection with a £30,000 business fraud. She appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on August 9.

A 34-year-old man was reported for the reset of a high valued motor vehicle valued at £23,200 which was stolen from Lanarkshire and subsequently recovered in the Leuchars area on 30th July.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for five different crimes of dishonesty on July 25.

Three men aged 43, 41 and 17-years-old have been charged in connection with passing off counterfeit notes on July 25. A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a housebreaking and other crimes of disorder in Levenmouth. Property worth £1000 was recovered on July 23. And another 33-year-old man was charged in connection with a high-value bogus workman fraud in north-east Fife on July 17.

