Fife town to host major emergency services exercise

A major emergency exercise involving police, fire crews and paramedics is to be staged in a Fife town on Wednesday, October 18.

Police Scotland officers will joining their colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service for an exercise at InchDairnie Distillery, close to the B921 Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Exercises such as this allows us to train with other responders and local businesses. “There will therefore be several emergency services vehicles in that area throughout the day and we stress to the public that there will be no cause for alarm. “The local exercise will take place throught the afternoon.”