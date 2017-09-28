Fife woman found guilty of months of unnecessary suffering to pet

A Fife woman has been found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to her dog after failing to provide veterinary attention for the animal.

Amanda Cleghorn, 39, of Glenrothes was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on September 21, following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

The court issued a 90 hour community service order to be completed within five months.

Cleghorn pleaded guilty to causing her 11 year old Staffordshire bull terrier - Jasmine - to suffer unnecessarily with a womb infection and chronic joint disease.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Inspector Andrew Gray said: “When I was called out to the property I was very concerned as Jasmine was in a lot of pain and could barely walk.

“She was very thin with some bloating at the stomach area and also had discharge hanging from her rear end.

The dog later had to be put down.

“Jasmine had been suffering from chronic painful osteoarthritis for months, if not years, and had been suffering from her womb infection for a number of weeks.

“Sadly due to Jasmine’s condition and poor quality of life, a vet decided the kindest thing for her was to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

“We welcome the fact that Cleghorn has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down. We hope she will give serious consideration about her suitability to care for other animals in the future.”