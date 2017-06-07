Fife woman to face trial for stalking Lord Lyon

A Kirkcaldy woman is to stand trial accused of stalking the Lord Lyon King of Arms - Scotland’s chief heraldry officer.

Shuque Xie is alleged to have bombarded the Scottish Episcopal Church press office, the Scottish Parliament and various universities with emails relating to Dr Joseph Morrow QC.

In his official function as Lord Lyon King of Arms he is responsible for regulating heraldry in Scotland, issuing coats of arms and acting as judge of the Court of the Lord Lyon, the oldest heraldic court in the world.

Xie is also alleged to have refused to leave Glamis Castle in Angus - where Dr Morrow is an incumbent of the chapel - and demanding an audience with him before refusing to leave.

She is further alleged to have turned up at his place of work during the alleged campaign of harassment, said to have taken place between July 15 2015 and December 1 2016.

Xie (50), of Mitchell Street, Kirkcaldy, denies a charge on summary complaint of stalking.

She had intended to represent herself at her forthcoming trial – but a sheriff ruled she must have legal representation and appointed a solicitor to act on her behalf.

Bill Kermode, depute fiscal, told Forfar Sheriff Court: “There are 10 Crown witnesses and they have all been cited.

“There is a vulnerable witness and this is a stalking case.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case to a trial date later this month.

Dr Morrow – a Vice Lord Lieutenant of Dundee and a former Labour councillor in the city – was appointed Lord Lyon King of Arms in February 2014.

He was appointed Queen’s Counsel the following year.

He is an incumbent of the Chapel of Glamis Castle, a former chancellor of the Diocese of Brechin and an honorary canon of St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee.