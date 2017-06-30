Find Wilma’s plaque plea to Kirkcaldy community

Residents in the Linktown area of Kirkcaldy are appealing for the return of a plaque which paid tribute to a much-loved member of the community.

Wilma Melville, who lived in Alison Street was well-known in the area, and worked as a dinner lady and playground assistant at Kirkcaldy West Primary School.

Sadly, Wilma passed away last year, but the New Linktown Tenants/Residents Association raised money to plant a tree and place a plaque in her memory at the playpark on Saunders Street in November.

But, to many people’s dismay, the plaque disappeared over the weekend and now the community is asking for its return.

Lizzie Halstead, a member of the association and a friend of Wilma said: “When Wilma died last year, the community clubbed together to buy a tree and the plaque.

“We also asked Mr Trousdale, headmaster at Kirkcaldy West, to come with us to help plant the tree. We held a little memorial service for her.

“Wilma was one of the key members of the community.

“She worked in the school and was fantastic with the kids so that’s why we felt we wanted to do this for her and have something to remember her by.”

A text message delivered the news that the plaque had gone, and Lizzie posted the sad news on the association’s Facebook page.

“I think it’s important to share something like this with the community.

“If you don’t share, you don’t get anything done.

“I would like to think that this has just been kids who didn’t know Wilma, and are maybe not from around here. I’m hoping that’s the case, but we’re going to keep looking and hopefully we’ll find it.

“Wilma was held in very high regard in Linktown so this is very upsetting.”

Lizzie paid tribute to community officer, Sgt Jimmy Adamson: “He called me straight away and asked if it was OK to tweet it on the Kirkcaldy Police Twitter page.”

Sgt Adamson has made a plea for information regarding the plaque: “Anyone with information which can help is asked to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3708 of 19 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Lizzie added: “One resident sent me a private message and has offered to pay to replace the plaque which is amazing, but I don’t want to replace it straight away in case it turns up.

“The people of Linktown would like it returned.”