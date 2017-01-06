Fire victim ‘fighting hard’, says dad

The father of a former Madras College pupil left seriously injured in a deliberate house fire in Milngavie on New Year’s Day says his daughter is “fighting hard”.

Rebecca Williams (24) was caught in the same blaze that killed her boyfriend Cameron Logan (23) at his family home.

Parents David and Cathy Logan were treated for smoke inhalation after also being caught in the fire.

Police are treating the blaze as murder and have launched an investigation.

Rebecca’s dad said on social media: “Thanks for all the thoughts and wishes. No real change yet but I will try to put up news when I can.

“She’s fighting hard.”

Rebecca was rescued from the fire by David and a brave neighbour but remains in a “critical but stable” condition.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office on the 101 number.

Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.