Flasher avoids sex offenders’ register

A flasher, who carried out a sex act at the same Fife street on two separate occasions, has avoided being placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Andrew Drinan (35) of Glenrothes, previously admitted that on September 16 and 18 at Old Perth Road, Cowdenbeath, he conducted himself in a disorderly manner, exposed his penis, masturbated and committed a breach of the peace.

Drinan returned to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said, “He behaved in a manner he has struggled to explain and which he finds very embarrassing. He deeply regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry, who had previously called for reports, imposed a community payback order with 18 months’ supervision. He said he would not place him on the sex offenders’ register.

At the time of Drinan’s arrest, Police Scotland issued a statement about the impact of the incidents on two 15-year-old girls who had seen him.

Detective Inspector Colin Robson of Dunfermline CID said, “I believe these were isolated incidents with no impact on the wider community, however this was very distressing for the girls involved.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the public for their help with our investigation.”