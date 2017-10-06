Former Kirkcaldy GP jailed over child abuse images

A former Kirkcaldy GP has been jailed for four years after downloading child abuse images of the most severe kind.

Family doctor Calum MacGlone’s behaviour was branded “disgusting and depraved” by a sheriff who ordered him to be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch said a custodial sentence was necessary following concerns the level of risk presented by MacGlone could not be properly managed in the community.

He will be fully monitored on his release as the likelihood of re-offending is considered “very high”, the sheriff said.

The GP, dressed in a pale grey suit, white shirt and pink tie, showed no emotion as he was led in handcuffs from the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to start his sentence on Thursday.

MacGlone ran a practice at Kirkcaldy Health Centre until he was suspended from the medical register in December, after the depravity came to light.

The 48-year-old admitted taking or permitting to be taken or making a number of indecent photographs or pseudophotographs of children.

The offences took place between September 23 and November 8, 2016, at his then home in Kirkcaldy.

He has since left the town and his address was given in court as Glenshee Street, Hamilton.

The court heard that while the charge only specified dates covering some seven weeks, MacGlone had confessed to engaging in his sick conduct for many years.

A solicitor acting on the GP’s behalf said MacGlone had initially appeared from custody after giving a “no comment interview” but was released on bail on condition he had no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 17.

An exception was made for some members of his own family but was later removed and his text and phone messages have been monitored.

The solicitor said MacGlone had been trying to understand his “predisposition” by using a website aimed at addressing his offending behaviour.

“In addition, he has been taking advice in terms of meditation for obsessive thoughts,” he said.

“He has been trying to help his own mindset.”

Appealing for his client to be spared jail, he added: “He is now completely open and honest.

“He has no previous convictions and was engaged fully in the preparation of reports with criminal justice services.”

Sentencing, Sheriff McCulloch told MacGlone: “You have accepted your responsibility for a series of downloads of indecent images of children at the most severe level.

“It’s only a short period for which the libel on the indictment exists but you have admitted to engaging in this sort of disgusting and depraved conduct for many years.

“I can’t take that into account when sentencing.”

The sheriff added: “The risk of ongoing activity and offending is said to be very high.

“Social work are very concerned as to whether your level of risk can be managed sufficiently in the community.”

Sheriff McCulloch stated the offence met the criteria for imposing an extended sentence.

He was sentenced to four years, half of which will be spent on licence under supervision.

MacGlone has also been ordered to complete a behavioural programme designed to treat men convicted of sexual offences.