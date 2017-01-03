Former Madras pupil fighting for her life

A former pupil of Madras College is fighting for her life in a Glasgow hospital after being caught in a house fire which killed her boyfriend.

Rebecca (Bex) Williams (24), who works for Capital and Heart Radio as a journalist, is currently in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Cameron Logan and his dog Gomez, who both perished in a Milngavie house first that left his girlfriend Rebecca Williams fighting for her life.

Her boyfriend Cameron Logan (23) was killed during the fire at his parent’s semi-detached home in Achray Place, Milngavie, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

And Police Scotland have launched a murder enquiry after an investigation by the police and fire service has revealed that the fire was deliberate.

Mr Logan and Ms Williams had been staying with his parents, Cathy and David, after they returned from a night out to celebrate Hogmanay.

Mr Logan’s body was found at around 7.25am.

Cathy and David, both 54, have been released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

It’s believed that David was a solicitor at Dyslexia Scotwest and is a former company director of the Antonine Sports Centre in Clydebank.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew said: “Cameron had been out with his girlfriend celebrating Hogmanay and both had returned to his home in the early hours of the morning.

“Later that morning, a fire was set deliberately at the house.

“Cameron died at the scene. His parents, both 54 years of age, have since been released from hospital, however, his 24-year-old girlfriend remains in hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

“Officers are still at the house carrying out inquiries and are also in the area speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV.”

Mr Frew added: “Although it was early on New Year’s morning, it’s possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area. I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police.”

If you can help please contact the major investigation team based at Govan Police Office via 101 or alternatively phone CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 if you would like to remain anonymous.