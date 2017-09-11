Fowl play suspected in Fife cockerel theft

The search is still on for a golden cockerel stolen from the top of a Fife building.

Audacious thieves made off with the distinctive weather vane after apparently scaling scaffolding on Cupar’s Burgh Chambers.

The historic building is currently undergoing a major project to turn it into holiday flats.

Contractors were working on the dome of the B-listed structure when they noticed that the weather vane had vanished.

But the culprits may be disappointed if they try to sell the bird.

It’s of no significant monetary value as it’s simply painted with gold leaf.

However Cuparians have expressed outrage at its disappearance as it’s thought to have graced the Burgh Chambers for almost 200 years.

It was thought to be erected in 1823, eight years after the building itself.

Said a spokesman for Police Scotland: “Police in Fife are investigating following reports of theft of a weather vane from the town hall building in Cupar.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cupar Police station on 101, quoting incident reference 1472 of 6 September.”