Fresh appeal after dumper truck Co-op crash

A fresh appeal has been made for information a month after a dumper truck collided with a Co-op in Kirkcaldy.

Police in Fife are still seeking information about the incident, which happened around 2.40am on Monday, December 12, in Lauder Road.

The six-tonne Benford Swivel Dumper, which had been stolen from a premises in Hayfield Industrial Estate shortly before, caused significant damage to the building.

The suspect is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and a dark helmet that had a chrome outline and a clear vision.

Detective inspector Graham Dursley of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We’ve conducted extensive enquiries in the local area including reviewing CCTV, making door-to-door enquiries and forensic investigations at the scene.

“At this time we are treating the incident as a break-in though, fortunately, nothing was stolen from within the premises.

“Anyone who witnessed the truck travelling between the industrial estate and Lauder Road, who may have seen the suspect fleeing the scene, or has information which can help is urged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.