Gold jewellery thefts spark police warning

Police are urging the public to be vigilant following a number of recent housebreakings during which bespoke Asian jewellery has been stolen.

A number of gold jewellery items have been stolen from six properties in the Kirkcaldy, Dalgety Bay and Dunfermline areas between Saturday, September 2, and Thursday, October 19.

Officers believe the incidents are linked and inquiries are currently ongoing to trace those involved.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We’ve had a number of recent housebreakings during which gold jewellery has been stolen and we believe that these properties have been targeted for this purpose.

“Having your home broken into is a very distressing experience and the residents have unfortunately lost property that has a sentimental value, as well as a monetary value.

“There have been an increased in both uniform and plain clothed patrols in these areas since the break-ins were reported and detectives continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry as part of our efforts to trace those responsible.

“We are asking the public, particularly in the Hollybrae and Rowanbrae areas, to be vigilant - especially as the nights become darker. We are also taking steps to engage with the local community and reassure them that steps are being taken to tackle this issue.

He told owners to take images of any high value items because, if they were stolen, the pictures would assist police in identifying the property should it be recovered.

The safeguard was especially important with bespoke jewellery, which cannot typically be identified through a serial number.

Det Insp Dick added: “I’d strongly urge anyone who has high value jewellery to store this outwith their homes, such as at their local bank, or if this isn’t possible take all possible precautions to ensure this is stored securely and out of sight, such as in a safe which can be anchored.

“Consider investing in motion sensing lights as a deterrent, or even CCTV, and call Police Scotland on 101 to report any suspicious behaviour in your community. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins or the whereabouts of the stolen jewellery is urged to contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.