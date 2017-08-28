Handbag snatched in Kirkcaldy attack

Police have appealed for witnesses following a handbag snatch in Kirkcaldy.

It happened on Sunday morning in Westwood Avenue.

Police say a 49-year old woman was walking in the area when a man approached her, and grabbed her handbag.

She struggled with him, but the suspect made off with her bag.

The incident happened around 9.45 am, and officers are now urging anyone who can help identify the man responsible to come forward.

He is described as white, in his thirties, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build, short brown hair and wearing a dark duffle coat style jacket with the hood up and jeans.

Detective Sergeant Craig Fraser from Kirkcaldy CID said: “While the victim wasn’t injured during the struggle, she was obviously very upset at the theft of her handbag and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us immediately.

“We would also urge any one who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any further information relating to this inquiry, to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident 1972 of the 27th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can also be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.