Historical books stolen from Falkland Palace

Police in Fife are investigating the theft of historical books from Falkland Palace.

The theft occurred sometime between 7am on May 24 and 7am the next day.

The two books are volumes XII and XIII of The New Statistical Accounts of Scotland, published in 1845 by William Blackwood and Sons.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Volume XII will have ABERDEEN on the side, and Volume XIII will have BANFF-ELGIN-NAIRN on the side. Each book contains a book plate, detailing that the books were presented to the National Trust for Scotland by Sir Edward Reid in 1961.

However, these may have been removed if someone was looking to sell them on.

The content of the books has now been digitised so there is no known cost of replacement; however these held historical value.