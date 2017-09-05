Human remains found in forest

Police are appealing for public help after human remains were discovered in a forest in Fife.

Members of the public contacted local officers at around midday on Sunday after coming across what are believed to be remains of a male within the Devilla Forrest in the Kincardine area.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity and circumstances surrounding this death.

Anyone who believes they may have any useful information is asked to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Cunningham from Crime Management, Fife Division said: “The death of this person is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further investigation and examinations.

“Identifying this person is my main priority, therefore I am appealing to members of the public who may not have seen a relative, friend or neighbour over the past few weeks or months and believe they may have known or frequented this area to please contact the police.

“This person wore glasses and was wearing outdoor clothing including a blue short sleeved “Kalenji” t-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees and black “Quechua” walking shoes. There was also a black and red rucksack found.

“We are also keen to speak to members of the public who remember seeing anyone going into the Devilla Forrest in the past few weeks or months, as this may help us with identifying this person.

“If you have any information that can assist with our inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1754 of September 3 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.