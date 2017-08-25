Indecent exposure sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure in broad daylight.

The incident happened around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday in Woodend Place, Cowdenbeath.

A 41-year-old woman was walking within the area when a man approached and engaged her in conversation before exposing himself to her.

The suspect then walked off towards Broad Street and the victim contacted police.

Anyone who can assist in identifying this individual is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, around 60-years-old, short with a slim build and wearing a black baseball cap, black zipped top and pale blue jeans.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Marsh said: “This incident is very concerning and we are progressing a number of local lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible.

“At this time we would ask anyone who was in the Woodend Place area on Wednesday evening and remembers seeing anything suspicious, or who recognises the description of the suspect, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you have any further information relevant to this inquiry then please get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101 and quote incident number 3541 of the 23rd August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.