Jail term for man guilty of rape and sexual assaults on five women

A man who committed a series of rapes and sexual assaults on women, some of which were carried out in Fife, has today been sentenced.

Andrew Ferguson was given an eight year prison sentence following an appearance at Glasgow High Court.

The now 35-year-old had previously been found guilty of the offences at Edinburgh High Court on December 23, 2016.

Officers from Fife’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit began to investigate Ferguson in 2014 following a report of a domestic incident.

As a result of working with multiple partnership agencies, Ferguson was identified as a serial offender in violent crimes against women.

Five women disclosed that they were the victims of domestic and sexual crimes committed by Ferguson between 2000 and 2014 in West Fife, Alloa and Dundee.

Reacting to today’s sentencing Detective Inspector James Leeson of Fife Division’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “The suffering that these women endured and the subsequent trial as a result of Ferguson refusing to take responsibility for his horrific crimes was incredibly distressing.

​“However if it wasn’t for the courage that they showed by coming forward then it wouldn’t have been possible to bring him to justice, and we welcome this sentence.

“I would like to thank each of these women and our partner agencies for all of their assistance and support throughout our enquiries and the subsequent trial.

“I hope that this sentence will give these women some comfort and that they can now begin to move forward with their lives.”