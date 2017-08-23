Killer ‘has no memory of attack’

The boyfriend of a Burntisland woman stabbed to death in Lapland has admitted killing her - but claimed he has no memory of the attack.

Rebecca Johnson’s family were present when the Finnish court heard the 26 year-old was stabbed 10 times in the chest last December.

Karel Frybl, a 36-year-old Czech national, denies murder, claiming he had a temporary mental breakdown.

Ms Johnson was a member of a Santa Safari team which worked with a Christmas-themed tour operator.

Mr Frybl was arrested in December, following a police chase involving snow scooters and a helicopter, after his girlfriend’s body was discovered in the Finnish village of Kuttanen.

Court documents revealed she was killed by 10 stab wounds to the chest and there were 30 other puncture and cut wounds on her body.

The trial was told there was a history of verbal and physical abuse in the relationship and that Rebecca’s sister had warned: “This will escalate and he may end up killing you.”

When arrested Mr Frybl was found with two stab wounds to his stomach, which prosecutors claim were self-inflicted.

Mr Frybl’s lawyer suggested he was instead stabbed by Ms Johnson.

His lawyer added he had served with the Czech army in Kosovo and Afghanistan, which may have left him with mental health problems.