Kirkcaldy death - tribute as man named

Police have named the man who died following an attack in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road.

He was Alex Forbes, from Edinburgh.

Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy - cordoned off after man found dead, another in hospital (Photo: FFP)

A 51-year old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today charged in connection with murder.

Police said Mr Forbes (25) sustained ‘‘a number of serious injuries’’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to the flats at Bennochy bridge around 5.00 a.m. on Monday, and the area was cordoned off for much of the day as the Major Investigation Team took over.

On Monday evening they confirmed a man had been arrested, and today the identify of the dead man was confirmed.

The family of Mr Forbes paid tribute to him in a short statement, saying his death had left them ‘‘shocked and devastated.’’

They said: ‘‘Alex was so young and died so tragically. His death has left us utterly shocked and devastated.

“He was loved by his family and everyone who knew him and we are now trying to come to terms with our loss.

“We would ask for our privacy to be respected at this time while we grieve.”