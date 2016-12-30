Ladybank man launched brutal attack on mum after grandad’s funeral

A thug who launched a vicious attack on his own mother hours after his grandfather’s funeral was today (Friday) warned to expect a jail sentence.

Joshua Reid (21) flipped when he returned to Ladybank from the funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium of his grandad Kenneth Farquharson – – the father of his mum, Gillian Farquharson – and was offered only leftover takeaway for dinner.

He first laid into his mother – at one point dragging the 41-year-old along the ground and back into the house when she tried to escape – and then picked up a carving fork and threw it at his mother’s partner, Grant Swan (44), embedding it in his shoulder.

Miss Farquharson later told police she feared her son was going to kill her.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that Reid’s criminal career, which dates back to when he was just 14, had included convictions for theft, carrying a knife, assault and robbery.

She said: “They had attended Miss Farquharson’s father’s funeral – the accused’s grandfather – and the accused returned home.

“He was told he could have leftover takeaway to eat.”

Reid then lost his temper and threw the food over the walls.

“He then said ‘you have two seconds to clean up that rice or you will get it’,” Ms Robertson said.

“He threw various items of crockery around.

“His mother tried to leave but as she walked out he followed her, seized her by the arm and pulled her into the house.

“He grabbed her by the neck and threw her on to the sofa.

“Mr Swan heard her screaming and shouting as he entered, then the accused began shouting and swearing and challenging Mr Swan to fight.

“Mr Swan tried to calm him but the accused threw a carving fork at him, embedding in his shoulder through his coat and hoodie.

“The accused shouted he was going to do his mother, calling her a slag and a dog.

“The complainers later spoke to police and his mother said she had been absolutely terrified and believed he would kill or stab her.”

Reid, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to two charges of assault to injury and one of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on November 23 at Roselea Terrace, Ladybank.

Defence solicitor Katrina Clark said: “His grandfather had been a constant source of support and love to him throughout his childhood.

“It was a source of great loss and grief that his grandfather passed away. He was extremely upset on the date in question over his grandfather.

“Alcohol was put into the mix and things escalated in a way he deeply regrets.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and remanded Reid in custody meantime.

He said: “I take the view that if I was to grant you bail there would be a significant risk of you reoffending and the likely sentence in this case is one of custody.”