Lawyers sum up Mary Logie murder trial

A lawyer has told a jury that greed for cash and drugs motivated a heroin addict to murder 82-year-old pensioner Mary Logie.

Alex Prentice QC told jurors today (Wednesday) that Sandra Weir’s “sole focus” in life was to acquire money to pay for her narcotics habit.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the advocate depute say the accused has admitted taking large amounts of cash from the Leven pensioner’s bank account.

He said the accused admitted using the stolen money to buy the class A powder.

And Mr Prentice said this admission from the accused formed part of a “compelling and convincing” Crown case against Weir (41)

Urging jurors to convict Weir on charges of theft and murder, Mr Prentice said Weir needed money to maintain her addiction.

He said: “I suggest there is a motive in this case and it is this - it is greed. Simply greed. Greed for heroin. Greed for money to buy drugs because her addiction was such that acquiring money was the sole focus of her life.

“I suggest she would do anything for heroin - even murder.”

Mr Prentice was speaking on the eighth day of proceedings against Weir, who denies charges of theft and murdering Mary at her home in Greengates on January 5.

Giving his closing speech to the jury, Mr Prentice compared his case against Weir to a cable which contained many strands.

Mr Prentice suggested to jurors that evidence showed Mrs Logie was attacked early in the morning and that the exact terms of Mrs Weir’s alibi meant she could have been in Mrs Logie’s flat at the time the attack took place.

He also told the jury that he thought the evidence showed however that Mrs Logie remained alive after being attacked in the morning.

He added: “I suggest that evidence will cause you to conclude that she was conscious but lying there. Mary Logie remained alive. The wounds incapacitated her and she remained there that day.”

Mr Prentice told the jurors that he thought the evidence given by the accused and Gwen Smith showed that Mrs Logie was attacked for a second time later in the evening.

The lawyer told the court that the evidence showed Sandra Weir then administered the blows which killed Mrs Logie on the evening of January 5.

Mr Prentice said analysis of the where Mrs Logie’s body was found showed there was “fresh blood” and “clotted” blood. He said this showed that there were two attacks against her.

He told jurors: “Why would you want to attack a defenceless 82-year-old woman? I suggest there’s a strong personal motive to ensure she doesn’t tell anyone the identity of her attacker.”

Weir’s lawyer, Murray Macara urged jurors to acquit his client, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Ms Weir.

Weir, who lived beside Mrs Logie, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors claim she stole quantities of money, two rings and a bank card belonging to Mrs Logie from her home. The offence was allegedly committed between April 1 2010 and January 5 2016.

Prosecutors also claim that she killed Mrs Logie by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a rolling pin or similar instrument at the pensioner’s home earlier this year.

Her lawyers have also lodged a special defence of alibi in relation to the murder allegation.

The trial, before judge Michael O’Grady QC, continues.