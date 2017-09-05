Lessons must be learned -Bryant family have complaints upheld

The father of a missing Fife man says lessons must be learned after his complaints over the handling aspects of the police investigation were upheld.

Allan Bryant Snr’s comments follow a report by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC)

which concluded that the family’s concerns over the delay in releasing CCTV footage to the public to help the investigation, and the failure by officers to have an incident unit outside the nightclub in the days after the disappearance, were “not handled to a reasonable standard”.

In all Mr Bryant from Glenrothes made 12 complaints about the police handling following Allan Bryant Jnr’s disappearance after leaving a nightclub in the town in November 2103.

Four complaints were upheld, though Mr Bryant said he is adamant police “missed crucial opportunities to gather information.”

He said: “I can never forgive them for not gathering all of the CCTV footage and for having to fight for seven months to get the available footage made public.”

Investigating officers apologised to the family in December 2014 over its failure to collect all footage which had later been erased.

Responding to the findings of Commissioner Kate Frame’s report, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “We note the findings of the Complaint Handling Review carried out by the PIRC.

“We will now consider the recommendations and provide a further response to Mr Bryant in due course.”