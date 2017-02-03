Leven dog attack on child

Police are investigating after a young child was attacked by a dog in Leven.

The incident happened around 5pm on Wednesday, February 1, in a car park in Kirkside Court, where a two-year-old girl was standing with her mother and a female family friend.

She was approached by a medium-sized black dog, similar to a Staffordshire Pitbull Terrier, which subsequently attacked her.

The dog’s owner was not seen and is still to be traced.

The child suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment, where she is currently detained.

Officers are now investigating and are appealing for information to trace the dog and its owner.

The animal was described as a medium-sized black dog, similar to a Staffordshire Pitbull Terrier, with a white underside and full-length tail.

It also had a white tail tip and was wearing a red collar, with reflective markings.

Police Sergeant Craig Fyall, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “This was a horrific attack on a toddler, who has had to be hospitalised as a result of this incident.

“Fortunately, the injuries are not likely to lead to permanent disfigurement. Nevertheless, it is important that we trace this dog and its owner as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack, or recognises the description of the dog, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.