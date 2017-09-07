Leven man to appear in court on assault charge

Police in Fife have made another arrest as part of the ongoing anti-violence initiative, Operation Path.

The incident occured at Leven Bus Station at around 4.25 p.m. on Tuesday, where a male was detained following a serious assault to a 16-year-old man.

The 18-year-old was subsequently charged in connection with the assault and for possession of offensive weapons.

He is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday)

Sergeant Colette Mather from Levenmouth Police Station said: “Every arrest we make as part of Operation Path serves as a reminder to our communities that we will not tolerate violent crime in any form.

“If you are found to be involved in offences of this nature, or in possession of a weapon then you will be arrested and face criminal charges.”