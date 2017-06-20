Liam Fee death: Report finds “missed opportunities” across all agencies

A significant case review into the death of a toddler murdered by his mother and her civil partner has found “missed opportunities across services” which could have “potentially prevented” the harm he suffered.

However, the independent review found Liam Fee’s death “could not have been prevented” and his mother and her partner were “manipulative, devious and hindered services”, playing workers against each other.

Rachel Trelfa and her civil partner Nyomi Fee were jailed for life last July for murdering Liam at his home near Glenrothes on March 22, 2014.

He had suffered fatal heart injuries similar to those found on road crash victims and spent the last few days of his short life in agony from an untreated broken leg and fractured arm.

The pair - originally from Ryton, Tyne and Wear - were also behind a catalogue of unspeakable cruelty against two boys in their care, one of whom they tried to blame for Liam’s death.

The case shocked a community and raised questions about the effectiveness of professionals linked to the case, given a number of people had raised concern’s about the child’s welfare

The independent review, led by Dr Jacqueline Mok, was published today which listed a raft of reccomendations in a bid to prevent a similar tragedy.

Speaking about the findings, Social Work Scotland’s Vice-President Jackie Irvine said: “Liam’s death was an absolute tragedy and the level of cruelty that Liam experienced was deeply shocking. What made it worse was that the abuse was carried out by the very people Liam should have been able to trust the most: his mum and his step mum.

“It was really important that all the organisations involved: police, social work, education and health looked back to see if there was anything that professionals could have done better. And it is clear that they have all made significant progress since the time of Liam’s death three years ago.

“The fact that the report states Liam’s death could not have been predicted, does not mean we have nothing to learn. This report will be analysed by all of us who work in child protection, to make sure we understand how to improve things in our areas too.

“There is a concern in the report that there is an over-reliance on social work, with some individuals feeling that the issues with Liam Fee’s family could not be so serious because social work was not involved. This is a dangerous place to be – it is everyone’s job to make sure children are safe. All professionals should be curious about children and follow up any concerns they have.

“What we saw here were manipulative individuals who deceived a range of services in order to cover up their treatment of Liam. Cases like this are exceptional and children dying at the hands of their parents remain a rare occurrence in Scotland. Parents are the primary protectors of their children and when that relationship fails and where people go out of their way to keep agencies at arm’s length, as Liam’s did, children can be at terrible risk”.

As the leadership body for social work, Social Work Scotland is working closely with the Scottish Government and other partners to support the child protection improvement programme and work towards prevention and specifically tackling neglect.