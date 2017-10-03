Libbi’s death ‘not suspicious’ say police

Police have confirmed that-a body found in Kirkcaldy has been formally identified as missing teen Libbi Toledo.

The death of the 17 year-old, whose disaperance sparked a ten-day police hunt, is not being treated as suspicious.

She was reported missing around 1.45am on Tuesday, September 12 when she didn’t return to her accommodation.

The body was discovered by officers within a disused scrapyard at the junction of Denburn Road and Smeaton Road around 2.20pm on Thursday, September 21.

Police said they would continue to work with the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit to fully explore the circumstances of Libbi’s death.

Chief Inspector Adrian Annandale, Local Area Commander for Central Fife, said: “This is a tragic loss of a young life and our heartfelt condolences are with Libbi’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who supported our investigation by coming forward with possible sightings and sharing our appeals for information.”