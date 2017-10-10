Life saving equipment stolen from Fife town

Police are investigating after a life-saving defibrillator was stolen in St Andrews.

The equipment was taken from a University of St Andrews building on Abbey Walk, between 9pm on Wednesday and 8.45am on Thursday.

Police are now appealing to the public for information.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact St Andrews Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0997 of 5 October.”