Life saving equipment stolen from Fife town

Police are investigating after a life-saving defibrillator was stolen in St Andrews.
The equipment was taken from a University of St Andrews building on Abbey Walk, between 9pm on Wednesday and 8.45am on Thursday.
Police are now appealing to the public for information.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact St Andrews Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 0997 of 5 October.”
