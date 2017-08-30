Locals step in to help rugby club tackle vandals

The Kirkcaldy public have rallied round in a bid to tackle the vandalism and theft suffered by the town’s rugby club last week.

Donations have been made and a local security firm have stepped in to provide free CCTV cameras, after Kirkcaldy Rugby Club was targeted by vandals and the club stand was broken into on Tuesday, August 22.

Around £1000 worth of pads, rugby balls, and other equipment was taken from the storage area in the main stand after doors were smashed.

Some of the items, including new tackle pads costing £200 each, were later found discarded in the pond area in Beveridge Park.

The club has experienced an increasing number of incidents of anti-social behaviour and petty vandalism in recent months, but the break in has moved that on a level, Jimmy Bonner, club presedent, told the Fife Free Press.

He added: “It’s been disappointing to be targeted in this way, and extremely frustrating as the club rely on the good will and hard work of unpaid volunteers.

“But I’ve been humbled by the reaction of the local community who have shown an unprecedented level of support in the wake of the break in.

“Having heard about the break in, one gentleman stopped me in the street and gave me £50 saying it was as much as he could afford but hoped it would help in some way.

“It’s gestures like that which mean everything to me and this club.”

And one local businessman has stepped in to fit the club with external CCTV after hearing about the latest incident.

“My son played for the ‘wee blues’ from being at nursery and had many great times at Kirkcaldy, it’s a fantastic club that offers so much to the community, I couldn’t believe it when I heard about the trouble,” said Alistair Murray.

“I just felt I had to do something to help so with having my own security firm, it was the obvious thing to offer the club if only to stop others from targeting the club in future.

“I don’t think many people realise just how hard volunteers work at the club, it was the least I could do and was just a way of giving something back to the club.”