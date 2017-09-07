Major Fife warehouse fire treated as deliberate say police

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a major fire at disused warehouse building which is thought to have been started deliberately.

Investigating officers are also warning the public to stay clear of the building because of a small amount of asbestos that was contained within the property.

The incident took place at a disused premises in Hillend Industrial Estate and was reported around 6.40pm on Wednesday, September 6.

The blaze was extinguished shortly after 10pm and traffic restrictions were removed around 6.40am this morning.

Following joint enquiries by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland, the fire is currently being treated as deliberate.

Sergeant Kenny Bow of Dalgety Bay said: “We’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“The building is structurally unstable and is not safe to enter. We’d urge parents in particular to speak to their childen and reinforce the risks of entering the building and we ask local residents to be vigilant and report any signs of entry to us.

“Lastly, I want to take this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and continued support as we conduct enquiries within the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Dalgety Bay Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3038 of September 6, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.