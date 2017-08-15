Malicious fire at Fife school delays youngsters’ start

Disappointed youngsters who were about to start their schooldays at Torbain Primary in Kirkcaldy have been told they will have to wait a few days longer after a malicious fire damaged part of the school over the weekend.

The blaze which was started by vandals caused damage to the school’s staff-room and boys’ toilets within the school on Saturday and fire crews were called out just before 2pm.

And despite the damage being contained to the one area, parents of youngsters in the school’s nursery and about to start in P1 tomorrow (Wednesday) when the school is due to start back after the summer break, have been told it will be Monday before they can return.

The remainder of the P2-P7 pupils will return as normal.

Neil Finnie, senior compliance officer with Fife Council, said: “Torbain Primary’s head teacher contacted parents via Groupcall yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately the school will only be able to open for P2-7 pupils on Wednesday – all P2s will be accommodated in the main building.

“Although the fire damaged was confined to the staff-room and boys’ toilet, the smoke damage has been significant.

“Despite our best efforts, the classrooms aren’t in a suitable condition for our infants and new pupils. We want them to start school in a safe and pleasant environment and will welcome them back on Monday, August 21, when redecoration and cleaning work will have been concluded.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and upset for both parents and pupils, but obviously these circumstances are beyond our control.

“Vandalism not only costs the council large sums of money – which could be used for other vital local services – it also has a direct impact on young children, families and the wider community. Some families may now be struggling to alter working and childcare arrangements.”

Two teenagers were charged with wilful fireraising on Sunday and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

In another vandalism incident a window was shattered at Valley Primary School in Kirkcaldy on Friday night at around 8.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.