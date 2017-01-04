Man (51) faces murder charge after Kirkcaldy death

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy.

But he did not appear on petition, as anticipated, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Adrian Hynd, aged 51, has been charged with murder.

It was confirmed he would not appear until further notice.

The developments came just two days after a man was found dead in a property in Victoria Road.

Alex Forbes (25), from Edinburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to a call in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services raced to the block of flats at the corner of Bennochy Road, next to the rail bridge, around 5.00 a.m.

A second man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with what police said were non life-threatening injuries.

The family of Mr Forbes issued a brief statement paying tribute to him.

Their statement, through Police Scotland, said: ‘‘Alex was so young and died so tragically. His death has left us utterly shocked and devastated.

“He was loved by his family and everyone who knew him and we are now trying to come to terms with our loss.

“We would ask for our privacy to be respected at this time while we grieve.”