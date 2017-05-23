Man accused of £80k theft from veterans’ charity

A man is to stand trial accused of embezzling more than £80,000 from a charity that supports wounded military veterans.

James Reilly (66) of Balmullo is alleged to have scammed the huge sum from the Tayforth Veterans Project - which was launched in 2011 with the help of TV star Lorraine Kelly - in Dundee’s City Quay over the course of just over two years.

Prosecutors say Reilly was a project manager and trustee of the charity and entrusted with the safekeeping of money but embezzled from the charity’s funds between August 16, 2011 and October 29, 2013.

Reilly denied a charge of embezzlement on indictment during a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

His solicitor, John Boyle, said: “A large amount of formal evidence should be able to be agreed in this case. We should be able to cut down the number of witnesses.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case to a jury trial sitting in June.

Tayforth Veterans Project supports ex-servicemen with mental health, housing, employment, training and benefits issues.