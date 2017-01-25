Man accused of assaulting new born baby

A man is to stand trial accused of assaulting a newborn baby by shaking, squeezing and throwing him, “to the danger of his life”.

Stephen Graham faced the charge at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He has lodged a special defence incriminating the baby’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity, for the act.

Graham denies squeezing the child’s torso, repeatedly shaking him and throwing him on to a hard surface to his severe injury and to the danger of his life at an address in Glenrothes, Fife.

The tot is said to have been only two or three weeks old at the time of the alleged attack.

Graham, 27, a prisoner at HMP Perth, denies a charge on indictment of assault to the danger of life.

The offence is said to have been committed between April 20 and April 28 2014.

Solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe, defending, said: “The defence are ready to proceed to trial. The clinical medical evidence can be agreed.

“It is hoped that what might have been a very lengthy trial might now only take four or five days.”

Sheriff James Williamson continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing later this month.

Graham was remanded in custody.