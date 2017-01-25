Man accused of attempted rape at Burntisland Links

A MAN is to stand trial accused of grabbing a woman and battering her “with intent to rape her”.

Alexander McIlravie is alleged to have attacked the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at Burntisland Links.

He is alleged to have run towards her, pushed her to the ground from behind, lay on top of her and pinned her down.

McIlravie is then said to have “repeatedly stated he intended to have sexual intercourse with her” and claimed to be in possession of a knife.

Prosecutors say he then grabbed her hair, pushed her head down, struggled with her, threatened her with violence and repeatedly punched her on the head.

McIlravie, 25, of Rossend Terrace, Burntisland, denies a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape on indictment.

Sheriff James Williamson continued the case until an evidential hearing next week at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.