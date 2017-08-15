Man accused of robbing 81-year-old taxi driver

A Fife man, who is accused of attempting to rob a taxi driver at knifepoint, is behind bars.

Mark MacDonald (31) of Park View, Kirkcaldy, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today (Tuesday)

A warrant had been granted for his arrest when he failed to appear for a court hearing earlier this month.

It is alleged that on October 29 last year at Brodick Road, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Andrew Blair, aged 81, in the course of his employment as a taxi driver, brandished a knife at him, demanded money and attempted to rob him.

He also faces a second charge of being in possession of a knife.

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison said his client “clearly has significant mental health issues”.

He said MacDonald had not turned up for court on 1st August because initially he had taken ill during the night then he slept in.

MacDonald was remanded in custody and no date has been set as yet for his trial