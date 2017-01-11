Man admits downloading indecent images

A Leven man has appeared in court for downloading indecent child images and extreme pornography.

Mark Duthie admitted committing the offences over a period of more than two years and the images included adults engaged in bestiality.

Duthie (30) admitted that between December 9, 2013 and February 17 last year at his home he was in possession of indecent photographs of children.

He also admitted that between August 17, 2015 and February 17 last year he was in possession of explicit and realistic pornographic images of adults with animals.

Claire Bremner told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that a search warrant was obtained and executed on February 17.

“The locus is the accused’s home. When officers went there they found him there with his mother. They searched the property and recovered a mobile phone and a lap-top.

“The devices were found to have indecent images of children.”

She added: “The accused was interviewed and during the course of this he made a full admission.

“He said he’d searched for the images for the purposes of sexual gratification. He said he had spoken via a messenger application to like-minded individuals.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry called for reports and Duthie will be sentenced on 1st March.

He was placed on the sexual offenders’ register.