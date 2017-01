Police have confirmed that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a break-in and theft at Lambert’s Garage in Leven.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 24 in Scoonie Road.

The 23-year-old will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, January 31.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are still ongoing into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”