Man arrested after petrol station theft

Police in Kirkcaldy have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a theft from a petrol station on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8pm in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy followed by another incident on Westwood Avenue.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, remanded in custody and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “I would like to re-assure the community that these incidents are in no way linked to the recent knife-point robberies in the north east of Kirkcaldy and there was no knife presented on this occasion.”