Man arrested after ‘seige’ in Anstruther

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a stand-off with police in Anstruther.

Surprised locals reported the arrival of around eight police vans at an address near The Shore at 10am.

According to reports, local and specialist officers in body armour were on the scene for around two and a half hours.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife can confirm that a 34-year-old man has been arrested following the execution of a warrant at an address in The Shore, Anstruther.

“Officers attended around 10am on Friday, August 11. Local and specialist resources were deployed in order to ensure the safety of the man and officers. The operation came to a peaceful conclusion around 12.30pm.

“The 34-year-old will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, August 14