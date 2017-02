A man has been arrested in connection with a raid on a Kirkcaldy bookmakers.

The 34-year old is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police Scotland confirmed the arrest two days after the incident in Templehall.

The Coral Bookmakers on Dunearn Drive was raided on Tuesday.

Detectives at Kirkcaldy CID thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.