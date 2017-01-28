Man charged after Kirkcaldy robberies

A man has been charged following two robberies in 24 hours in Kirkcaldy.

He is due to appear in court today.

Police confirmed news of an arrest this morning in connection with robberies on Carberry Road and Rosslyn Street last Thursday and Friday respectively.

A 39-year-old man has been charged.

He will appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Graeme Dursley said: “Officers had been working tirelessly on this case since the report of these robberies.

“I would like to thank the victims for their assistance following these distressing incidents, as well as the local communities and everyone who came forward with information for their support.”